Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 36-point performance

The Associated Press

June 14, 2025, 2:10 AM

Atlanta Dream (7-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 36 points in the Dream’s 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 21.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

Atlanta went 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 15-25 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

