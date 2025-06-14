Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 36-point performance

Atlanta Dream (7-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference)
Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 36 points in the Dream’s 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky.
Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 21.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.
Atlanta went 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 15-25 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).
Dream: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.