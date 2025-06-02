Fever take on the Mystics on 3-game slide

Washington Mystics (3-4, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-4, 2-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (3-4, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-4, 2-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Fever take on Washington Mystics.

Indiana went 11-9 in Eastern Conference action and 12-8 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 87.7 last season.

Washington went 14-26 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 29.1 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

