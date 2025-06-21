Dallas visits Washington following Austin’s 28-point game

Dallas Wings (3-11, 1-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (3-11, 1-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces the Dallas Wings after Shakira Austin scored 28 points in the Washington Mystics’ 92-91 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics are 3-3 in home games. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 8.2.

The Wings have gone 2-6 away from home. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Myisha Hines-Allen averaging 4.5.

Washington’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Dallas allows. Dallas has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Mystics and Wings match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 20.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. DiJonai Carrington is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.