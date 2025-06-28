Citron leads Washington against Dallas after 21-point game

Washington Mystics (8-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-13, 1-8 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Washington Mystics (8-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-13, 1-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Dallas Wings after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in the Mystics’ 94-83 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Wings are 2-6 on their home court. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.5.

The Mystics have gone 3-5 away from home. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 8.8.

Dallas scores 81.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 80.1 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 91-88 on June 22, with Citron scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Iriafen is averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.