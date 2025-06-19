Atlanta hosts Washington after Sykes’ 32-point game

Washington Mystics (5-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-4, 5-4 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (5-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-4, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics takes on the Atlanta Dream after Brittney Sykes scored 32 points in the Mystics’ 79-72 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference action is 5-4. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 6.1.

Atlanta averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Atlanta allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Mystics 89-56 in their last matchup on June 15. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 32 points, and Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sykes is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Mystics. Iriafen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

