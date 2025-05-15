Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington hosts Atlanta to…

Washington hosts Atlanta to open season

The Associated Press

May 15, 2025, 2:13 AM

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.

Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 27.4 bench points last season.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up