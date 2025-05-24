Washington heads to Phoenix for non-conference showdown

Washington Mystics (2-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (2-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics play in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 19-21 overall last season while going 10-10 at home. The Mercury gave up 84.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Washington finished 14-26 overall a season ago while going 9-11 on the road. The Mystics averaged 7.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

