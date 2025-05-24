Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington heads to Phoenix…

Washington heads to Phoenix for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

May 24, 2025, 2:13 AM

Washington Mystics (2-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics play in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 19-21 overall last season while going 10-10 at home. The Mercury gave up 84.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Washington finished 14-26 overall a season ago while going 9-11 on the road. The Mystics averaged 7.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up