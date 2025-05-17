Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington faces Connecticut after…

Washington faces Connecticut after Sykes’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 2:10 AM

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays the Connecticut Sun after Brittney Sykes scored 22 points in the Mystics’ 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference action and 13-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Washington went 14-26 overall last season while going 7-13 in Eastern Conference play. The Mystics averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 27.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Aneesah Morrow: out (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up