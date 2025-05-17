Washington faces Connecticut after Sykes’ 22-point game

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays the Connecticut Sun after…

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays the Connecticut Sun after Brittney Sykes scored 22 points in the Mystics’ 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference action and 13-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Washington went 14-26 overall last season while going 7-13 in Eastern Conference play. The Mystics averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 27.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Aneesah Morrow: out (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.