Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes helped off court after being hit in the face

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — They so wanted to win it for Tiff. That’s how Kayla Thornton described how much added determination the Golden State Valkyries had when starting guard Tiffany Hayes went down.

Hayes was helped off the court late in the second quarter and didn’t return to Wednesday night’s 76-74 victory against the Mystics after taking an arm to the face from Washington’s Shakira Austin and going down for several minutes.

It was the expansion franchise’s first win — and coach Natalie Nakase received a celebratory shower despite trying to avoid it before showing up for her postgame interview in a black Valkyries bathrobe.

Hayes was thrilled and told her coach “I’m fine” after suffering a nose injury that the team said would be further evaluated.

“Her going down that’s a big part of our team but I just told the girls we’ve got to step up, the next person has to step up and we did that tonight,” Thornton said. “I’m blessed, I’m grateful. That win was for Tiff and also for the fans. Our first win, it’s just the beginning.”

Hayes went hard to the floor beneath the Washington basket 3:43 before halftime of the Valkyries’ second game. She was down for several minutes after the hit to her head as at least a half-dozen medical personnel rushed out to tend to her.

Hayes gave a thumbs up after she was helped up and went to the locker room with a towel pressed to her face. She received a standing ovation when she left.

“I think we’re just going to wait to see how she feels but I walked in the locker room and she was the first one to open her arms and give me a big hug,” Nakase said. “I immediately said, ‘How are you?’ She goes ‘I’m fine.’ She just wanted to say congrats for your first win.”

Golden State is beginning its first season playing at Chase Center, also home to the NBA’s Warriors.

