Sykes leads Washington against Las Vegas after 30-point showing

Washington Mystics (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (1-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays the Las Vegas Aces after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Mystics’ 76-74 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Las Vegas finished 27-13 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Aces gave up 80.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Washington went 9-11 on the road and 14-26 overall last season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

