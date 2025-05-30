New York visits Washington after Stewart’s 27-point performance

New York Liberty (5-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-3, 3-0 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (5-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-3, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty faces the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 27 points in the Liberty’s 82-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

Washington finished 14-26 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.3 last season.

New York went 32-8 overall last season while going 16-4 in Eastern Conference action. The Liberty averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

