Mystics take on the Fever on 3-game losing streak

Indiana Fever (2-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (2-3, 2-0 Eastern Conference) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (2-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (2-3, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics comes into the matchup with Indiana Fever as losers of three in a row.

Washington finished 7-13 in Eastern Conference action and 5-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 29.1 from 3-point range.

Indiana finished 20-20 overall last season while going 11-9 in Eastern Conference games. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.