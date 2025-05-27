Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Mystics take on the…

Mystics take on the Fever on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

May 27, 2025, 2:13 AM

Indiana Fever (2-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (2-3, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics comes into the matchup with Indiana Fever as losers of three in a row.

Washington finished 7-13 in Eastern Conference action and 5-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 29.1 from 3-point range.

Indiana finished 20-20 overall last season while going 11-9 in Eastern Conference games. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up