Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Mystics spoil Sun's season…

Mystics spoil Sun’s season debut with 90-85 win

The Associated Press

May 18, 2025, 9:19 PM

UNCASVILLE, CT (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 27 points and Kiki Iriafen recorded a double-double and the Washington Mystics spoiled the Connecticut Sun’s season debut with a 90-85 win on Sunday.

The Mystics (2-0) used a 30-point fourth quarter to overcome a 65-60 deficit at the end of three quarters and Stefanie Dolson gave Washington its first lead of the game with a 25-foot, 3-pointer to make it 75-74 with 5:38 left.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa countered with a layup to put Connecticut back ahead, but Sonia Citron responded with three-point play and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Trailing 88-85, Marina Mabrey missed a deep 3 attempt from 27 feet and Citron clinched it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds left.

Nelson-Ododa’s tip-in at the midway point of the first quarter gave the Sun a 14-2 lead in which they made six of their first 11-shot attempts and Nelson-Ododa scored six points.

Sykes made 11 of 13 foul shots, Iriafen scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Citron and reserve Jade Melbourne each scored 15 points for Washington.

Tina Charles scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nelson-Ododa scored 18 and Mabrey, Jaciee Sheldon an reserve Bria Hartley each scored 11 points for the Sun (0-1).

LYNX 89, SPARKS 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Alanna Smith added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Courtney Williams finished with 13 points and 10 assists and Jessica Shepard scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lynx (2-0).

Azura Stevens led the Sparks (1-1) with 21 points. Dearica Hamby added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum finished with 18 points and five assists.

Williams hit a 3-pointer a little over a minute into the second half that gave Minnesota the lead for good at 49-47 and sparked a 9-0 run.

Plum’s basket with 7:45 to play cut the deficit to 75-70 but Karlie Samuelsson and Smith each hit a 3-pointer during an 11-0 run as the Sparks went scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes.

The Lynx shot 48% (34 of 71) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up