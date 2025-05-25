Monique Akoa Makani hits key 3-pointer and Phoenix Mercury top Washington Mystics 68-62

A Washington Mystics logo on display during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin…

A Washington Mystics logo on display during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) A Washington Mystics logo on display during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) PHOENIX (AP) — Monique Akoa Makani scored 13 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Washington Mystics 68-62 on Sunday.

Phoenix took its final lead when Akoa Makani buried a 3-pointer to make it 64-62 near the one-minute mark. She added two free throws with 14 seconds left and Alyssa Thomas finished it off with a pair from the line 11 seconds later.

The Mercury’s closing run came after Kiki Iriafen’s bucket gave Washington a 58-52 lead with 4:23 remaining. The Mystics did not make a another shot, converting only four free throws down the stretch.

Washington had 27 turnovers, but Phoenix only turned them into 14 points. Washington had a slight edge in field goal percentage.

Satou Sabally had 12 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (3-1) and Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Sonia Citron led Washington (2-3) with 14 points. Iriafen had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Brittney Sykes scored 10 points. Iriafren had seven turnovers and Citron had six. Sykes was 1 for 13 from the field.

Phoenix forced 15 turnovers and held the Mystics to 22 points in the first half. The stats flipped in the third quarter when Phoenix had nine turnovers and was outscored 22-14.

The Mercury led 46-44 heading to the final period.

The Mystics received good news regarding injuries. Aaliyah Edwards came off the bench for her first appearance of the season after missing the first four games with a back injury. Sykes, who did not play in Washington’s loss to Las Vegas on Friday, was in the starting lineup.

Up next

Phoenix hosts Chicago on Tuesday.

Washington hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

