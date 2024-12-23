Washington Mystics hire Jamila Wideman as general manager, Sydney Johnson as coach

The Washington Mystics hired Jamila Wideman as the franchise's new general manager and Sydney Johnson as the team's coach on Monday.

FILE - Fairfield head coach Sydney Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the semifinal round of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP/Michael Dwyer)

Wideman joins the Mystics after spending six years at the NBA league office, where she most recently served as senior vice president of player development. Johnson has worked with USA Basketball over the past five years as well as being an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky last season.

“Jamila’s breadth of experience, range of core competencies, and passion for developing the whole athlete, makes her the ideal person to usher in the new era of Mystics Basketball,” team president Michael Winger said. “Similarly, Sydney brings an exceptional combination of acumen, tenacity, and empathy that will elevate our play and galvanize the team around the new direction for this championship franchise.”

Wideman was part of the inaugural WNBA draft class, going to the Los Angeles Sparks with the third pick. She also played with the Portland Fire and Cleveland Rockers.

“I have strong roots in the WNBA and have had the privilege of playing with, working alongside, and witnessing the incredible people who are the athletes at the center of the game,” she said. “The very best I have seen share some core qualities – curiosity, humility, and imagination. I look forward to building a Mystics team in partnership with the players, coaches, and staff that reflects this core.”

Wideman helped oversee the NBA’s player development initiatives, managed relationships with external organizations, and spearheaded the league’s mental health and wellness platform.

Johnson started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Georgetown University and went on to serve as head coach at his alma mater, Princeton University, where Johnson earned consecutive Ivy League Coach of the Year Honors (2008-09, 2009-10). He spent his childhood in the Baltimore area and attended Towson Catholic High School.

He then was head coach at Fairfield from 2011-19.

“Today’s appointments of Jamila and Sydney represent a pivotal moment for the Mystics and our fans — the best fans in the WNBA,” said Ted Leonsis, the Washington Mystics owner and Monumental Sports & Entertainment chairman and CEO. “As I commemorate 20 years as owner of the Mystics in 2025, I am energized by the vision Michael, Jamila, and Sydney have for instilling and driving a culture of performance, achievement, empathy, and innovation for many years to come.”

They replace Mike Thibault and Eric Thibault as GM and coach. The Mystics finished this season 14-26, just missing the playoffs. Washington started the year with 12 straight losses and dealt with injuries to Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes. The team also underwent major changes this offseason with Elena Delle Donne sitting out and Natasha Cloud leaving for Phoenix.

With the hiring of Johnson, all seven of the vacant coaching openings have been filled.

