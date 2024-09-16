Live Radio
Washington hosts New York after Stewart’s 38-point game

The Associated Press

September 16, 2024, 2:09 AM

New York Liberty (31-7, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-25, 6-12 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 38 points in the Liberty’s 88-79 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics are 6-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 81.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Liberty are 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game New York allows. New York has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 93-88 on June 9, with Jonquel Jones scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19 points and 6.1 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

