Chicago hosts Washington following Carter’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

September 10, 2024, 2:09 AM

Washington Mystics (11-24, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-22, 5-12 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky takes on the Washington Mystics after Chennedy Carter scored 28 points in the Chicago Sky’s 92-77 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference games is 5-12. Chicago has a 4-17 record against teams above .500.

The Mystics are 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Stefanie Dolson leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 48.9% from 3-point range.

Chicago’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 74-70 in the last meeting on Aug. 29. Dolson led the Mystics with 17 points, and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Sky.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

