Washington plays Connecticut, aims for 4th straight victory

Connecticut Sun (22-8, 12-6 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-22, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mystics take on Connecticut Sun.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference games is 4-10. Washington is seventh in the WNBA giving up 83.0 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Sun are 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.5 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.8.

Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Washington gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 27 the Sun won 94-91 led by 24 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Myisha Hines-Allen scored 21 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mystics.

Thomas is averaging 11.4 points, nine rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

