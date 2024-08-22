Washington faces Los Angeles, looks to halt 5-game skid

Los Angeles Sparks (6-22, 4-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-22, 3-10 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (6-22, 4-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-22, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics looks to end its five-game skid when the Mystics take on Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mystics are 3-11 on their home court. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 22.0 assists per game. Julie Vanloo leads the Mystics averaging 5.0.

The Sparks are 2-12 on the road. Los Angeles averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Washington scores 79.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 85.6 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles’ 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Washington has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won 82-80 in the last meeting on July 3. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 17 points, and Stephanie Talbot led the Sparks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

Dearica Hamby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

