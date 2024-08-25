Sykes leads Washington against Seattle after 28-point game

Washington Mystics (7-22, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (18-10, 8-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (7-22, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (18-10, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Seattle Storm after Brittney Sykes scored 28 points in the Mystics’ 80-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm have gone 11-3 in home games. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA with 35.6 rebounds led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.8.

The Mystics have gone 3-11 away from home. Washington is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Seattle’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 79.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.3 Seattle allows.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Mystics 83-77 in their last meeting on Aug. 20. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 24 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magbegor is averaging 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Storm.

Atkins is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

