Chicago faces Washington on home skid

Washington Mystics (8-22, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-18, 5-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts Washington Mystics looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Sky have gone 5-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the WNBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.2.

The Mystics have gone 3-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Chicago averages 78.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 83.4 Washington allows. Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won 83-81 in the last meeting on June 14. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 29 points, and Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Sky.

Atkins is averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

