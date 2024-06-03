Live Radio
Washington takes on Connecticut, looks to end 8-game skid

The Associated Press

June 3, 2024, 2:08 AM

Washington Mystics (0-8, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-0, 5-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics is looking to stop its eight-game losing streak with a victory over Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut finished 13-7 at home and 14-6 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sun averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

Washington finished 19-21 overall last season while going 9-11 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 19.2 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

