Washington takes on Connecticut, looks to end 8-game skid

Washington Mystics (0-8, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-0, 5-0 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Washington Mystics (0-8, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-0, 5-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics is looking to stop its eight-game losing streak with a victory over Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut finished 13-7 at home and 14-6 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sun averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

Washington finished 19-21 overall last season while going 9-11 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 19.2 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.