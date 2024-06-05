Live Radio
Mystics take on the Sky on 9-game skid

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 2:09 AM

Chicago Sky (3-4, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (0-9, 0-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics aims to end its nine-game slide when the Mystics take on Chicago Sky.

Washington finished 12-8 at home and 9-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Mystics averaged 7.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Sky allowed opponents to score 83.4 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

Sky: None listed.

