Mystics face the Fever on 10-game losing streak

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 2:09 AM

Indiana Fever (2-9, 1-5 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (0-10, 0-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mystics -1; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics aims to stop its 10-game losing streak when the Mystics play Indiana Fever.

Washington went 9-11 in Eastern Conference action and 12-8 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mystics averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.9 last season.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

