Las Vegas visits Washington following Wilson’s 31-point game

Las Vegas Aces (9-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-14, 2-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Washington Mystics after A’ja Wilson scored 31 points in the Aces’ 95-83 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 3-6 on their home court. Washington is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aces have gone 4-2 away from home. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game led by Jackie Young averaging 5.7.

Washington is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington allows.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Mystics.

Wilson is averaging 28 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 83.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 87.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Aces: Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

