Atlanta plays Washington, looks to end road losing streak

Atlanta Dream (18-20, 10-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-20, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Dream take on Washington.

The Mystics are 8-10 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 19.0 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 6.0.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference action is 10-9. Atlanta ranks third in the WNBA with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 4.6.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Dream defeated the Mystics 80-73 in their last meeting on July 30. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 27 points, and Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

