Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 24-point outing

Atlanta Dream (5-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-5, 4-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Dream’s 110-80 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Mystics are 4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Dream are 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 7.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics.

Parker is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

