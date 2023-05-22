Live Radio
Washington hosts Connecticut following Bonner’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

May 22, 2023, 2:58 AM

Connecticut Sun (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Washington Mystics after DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points in the Sun’s 80-74 win over the Washington Mystics.

Washington finished 12-6 at home and 11-7 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 20.3 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

Connecticut went 25-11 overall last season while going 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

