Mystics hand Fever WNBA-record 18th consecutive defeat

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 6:32 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Washington defeated Indiana 95-83 on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

The Mystics (22-14), already headed to the WNBA playoffs as the No. 5 seed, got 15 points from Ariel Atkins, 11 from Shakira Austin, and 10 from Natasha Cloud.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana (5-31), which finishes the season on a league-record 18-game losing streak. Emma Cannon added 14 points and Lexie Hull scored 11.

The Mystics took the lead for good with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter and never looked back. The score was 57-40 by halftime, with Delle Donne racking up 16 points.

The Mystics made 30 of 35 free throws while Indiana made 17 of 20.

Washington will play at No. 4-seed Seattle on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

