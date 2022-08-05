WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Washington Mystics » Chicago ties franchise record…

Chicago ties franchise record with 24 regular-season wins

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night.

Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by the 2013 team. The Sky have a two-game lead over second-place Las Vegas with four games to play. Chicago plays at Las Vegas on Thursday.

Rebekah Gardner and Azura Stevens each added 11 points for Chicago (24-8). Stevens also had six rebounds and five blocks. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 10 points, and Candace Parker added nine.

Chicago dominated the first half, taking a 55-34 lead into the intermission.

Myisha Hines-Allen, who was in the starting lineup with Elena Delle Donne out on a rest day, scored 211 points to lead Washington (20-13). Shakira Austin added 17 points and Evina Westbrook scored 10.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up