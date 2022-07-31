WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Home » Washington Mystics » Atkins scores 23 to…

Atkins scores 23 to help Mystics slip past Storm 78-75

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 23 points to help the Washington Mystics hold off the Seattle Storm 78-75 on Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne had 17 points for Washington (19-12) while Natasha Cloud scored 11 with 10 assists.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (19-12) with 23 points. Jewell Loyd scored 15 and Sue Bird chipped in with 12 points and seven assists.

Atkins scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Mystics turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 62-55 lead heading to the final period.

Seattle closed to within 75-73 on Bird’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining, but Shakira Austin sank 1 of 2 foul shots and Delle Donne followed with a layup to keep the Storm at bay.

The Storm beat the Mystics 82-77 on Saturday in the first of back-to-back matchups.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up