RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Washington Mystics » Ionescu, Howard lead Liberty…

Ionescu, Howard lead Liberty past Mystics, 74-70

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu made 5 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Natasha Howard added 17 points and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 74-70 on Friday night.

New York (3-7) hit 11 3-pointers, made 17 of 18 free throws and committed a season-low 12 turnovers. The Liberty have won back-to-back games following a seven-game losing streak.

Howard, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, finished with seven rebounds and three steals — the last of which came when she stole a pass from Natasha Cloud, was fouled and hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 72-70 with 24.6 second to go.

Rebecca Allen added 11 points — seven in the final 2-plus minutes — and Sami Whitcomb was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with nine points.

Cloud scored nine points in a 13-5 spurt that gave Washington (7-4) a one-point lead with three minutes to play and her pull-up jumper with 1:29 to play stretched the advantage to 68-65. Out a of timeout, Rebecca Allen tied it with a 3-pointer before Cloud set up a layup by Myisha Hines-Allen to give the Mystics a 70-68 lead with 1:11 remaining but Howard finished a layup through contact and made a free throw to give the Liberty the lead for good with 56.1 seconds to go.

Cloud led Washington with 17 points and eight assists — her 13th consecutive game with at least five assists, a franchise record. Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne each added 15 points.

New York’s Betnijah Laney, a 2021 All-Star. underwent surgery Wednesday to repair meniscus damage in her right knee and is slated to miss approximately eight weeks.

Washington Wizards players Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were in attendance.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up