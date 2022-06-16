Howard leads Liberty to 77-65 win over Mystics

Natasha Howard scored a season-high 27 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 77-65 on Thursday night.

Howard added eight rebounds and was 13 for 17 from the field for the Liberty (6-9). Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Mystics (10-7) were missing star Elena Delle Donne, who has been taking games off to rest her back which caused her to miss all of last season. Washington played in Minnesota on Tuesday and play again on Sunday at home.

Washington led 24-20 after one quarter despite Howard scoring 12 points for New York in the opening period. The Liberty outscored the Mystics 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-35 advantage into the half.

New York extended the lead in the third quarter to 10 behind Howard, who had nine points in the period. The Mystics got within eight in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Natasha Cloud scored 17 points to lead the Mystics.

TRAINING ROOM

Despite being listed as probable for the game, DiDi Richards missed her 14th game of the season because of a right hamstring injury. She went through warmups but wasn’t ready to go. New York was also still missing Rebecca Allen (non-COVID illness); Betnijah Laney (right knee) and Jocelyn Willoughby (left knee).

UP NEXT:

Mystics: host Connecticut on Sunday.

Liberty: host Seattle on Sunday.

