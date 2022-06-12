RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » Washington Mystics » Diggins-Smith, Peddy help Mercury…

Diggins-Smith, Peddy help Mercury beat Mystics 99-90 in OT

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points — including a four-point play late in regulation — Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 99-90 on Sunday.

The Mercury (5-8) have won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak.

Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists and Diamond DeShields scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting before fouling out with more than 6 minutes left in regulation for Phoenix. Tina Charles added 12 points and eight rebounds and Brianna Turner had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Taurasi hit a 3-pointer and a jumper before Diggins-Smith was fouled as she hit a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing and hit the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run that gave the Mercury an 85-83 lead with 31.1 seconds left in regulation. Alysha Clark hit two free throws about 8 seconds later that eventually forced overtime.

Taurasi, who turned 40 on Saturday, picked up her sixth when she was called for an offensive foul about a minute into overtime with Phoenix trailing by two. Diggins-Smith hit Peddy for a 3-pointer that gave the Mercury the lead for good, stole a pass and went the other way for an and-1 layup and, after a missed shot by Washington, grabbed a rebound and hit a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line before Peddy hit two foul shots to give Phoenix a 95-87 lead with 1:23 to play. Peddy capped the scoring when she made two more free throws with 34.1 remaining.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins added 15 points — on just 3-of-16 shooting. Clark and Shakira Austin scored 12 points apiece.

Phoenix snapped a five-game road losing streak.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up