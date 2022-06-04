RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Copper leads Chicago against Washington after 21-point game

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 2:13 AM

Washington Mystics (7-4, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-3, 4-0 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Washington Mystics after Kahleah Copper scored 21 points in the Chicago Sky’s 73-65 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Chicago went 6-10 at home and 10-5 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Washington went 7-8 in Eastern Conference action and 12-20 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

