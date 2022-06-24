Bird ties WNBA wins record, leads Storm past Mystics 85-71

Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71 on Thursday night.

Bird, playing at home for the first time since announcing last week that she’ll retire at the end of the season, tied Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen for the most career wins with 323.

Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Seattle.

Washington pulled within 69-67 after consecutive 3-pointers by Elena Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough before Seattle went on a decisive 14-2 run and restored a double-digit lead.

Ezi Magbegor scored 20 points and Bird added eight assists for Seattle (11-6). The Storm made 12 3-pointers and shot 45.6% overall.

Delle Donne led Washington (11-9) with 20 points in just 29 minutes. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points, and Ariel Atkins and Alysha Clark each scored 11. Clark moved past 2,000 career points.

