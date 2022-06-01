Aces beat Sun in matchup of top teams in each conference

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 21 points and the Las…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night in a battle of the top teams in each conference.

Las Vegas (9-1) won its seventh straight game for the best 10-game start in team history.

The Aces led 50-42 at halftime after Chelsea Gray stole it and raced to the other end for a buzzer-beating layup. The Aces had three players in double figures by halftime. Young had 15 points, Kelsey Plum added 13 and Wilson secured a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Plum finished with 18 points and seven assists and Gray scored 13 points for Las Vegas (9-1).

DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (6-3).

SKY 73, MERCURY 70

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, Candace Parker grabbed 11 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch.

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was ejected with 3:43 left in the second quarter for arguing a no-call with an official. The Mercury were trailing 31-21 at the time, but rallied in the third quarter by scoring 31 points and shooting 72% from the floor.

Vandersloot made 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 72-70 lead, and she knocked the ball away from Skylar Diggins-Smith on a drive at the other end. Rebekah Gardner also went 1 for 2 at the line for a three-point lead and former Chicago player Diamond DeShields did not hit the rim on a corner 3-pointer as time expired.

Tina Charles scored 25 points for Phoenix (2-7).

MYSTICS 87, FEVER 75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Mystics beat the Fever.

Elizabeth Williams led Washington’s defensive effort with 15 rebounds and six blocks, while also scoring 10 points for her first double-double with the Mystics. Natasha Cloud also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Washington (7-3) trailed 46-38 at halftime before outscoring Indiana 49-29 in the second half. The Mystics finished with a 44-32 advantage on the glass.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (3-8) with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

SPARKS 93, WINGS 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 25 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Sparks held off the Wings.

Sykes made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead but Isabelle Harrison sank a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 93-91 with 5.5 remaining. Sykes was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, and after a timeout Arike Ogunbowale drove to the basket and was fouled with 0.8 left. She missed the first free throws and was called for a violation on the second.

Ogunbowale went over and kicked the scorer’s table out of frustration and Los Angeles missed the technical free throw to end it.

Liz Cambage added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles (5-6).

Harrison had 20 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (5-4).

