Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.

Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals as the Aces improved to 4-0 at home. Theresa Plaisance had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Diamond DeShields topped Phoenix (2-4) with 19 points. Reserve Sophie Cunningham scored 17 and Diana Taurisi added 14 points and seven assists.

The Aces moved into first place with the victory, a half-game ahead of the idle Washington Mystics.

