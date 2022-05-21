RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Washington Mystics » Plum, Young spark Las…

Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.

Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals as the Aces improved to 4-0 at home. Theresa Plaisance had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Diamond DeShields topped Phoenix (2-4) with 19 points. Reserve Sophie Cunningham scored 17 and Diana Taurisi added 14 points and seven assists.

The Aces moved into first place with the victory, a half-game ahead of the idle Washington Mystics.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up