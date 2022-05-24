Delle Donne reaches 4,000 points as Mystics beat Dream

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to reach 4,000 for her career and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream…

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to reach 4,000 for her career and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 70-50 on Tuesday night.

Delle Donne entered needing 15 points to become the 40th player to reach the milestone. She was 7 of 13 from the field and had three of Washington’s seven blocked shots.

Washington took control in the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 20-8 to help build a 54-33 lead.

Kennedy Burke added 13 points for Washington (6-2), which was without coach Mike Thibault due to personal reasons. Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ariel Atkins had 10.

Atlanta shot just 35.7%, including 4 of 21 from distance, and turned it over 23 times.

Rookie Rhyne Howard, the league’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, missed all nine of her shots and was scoreless in 29 minutes for Atlanta (4-3).

WINGS 85, SUN 77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Wings beat the Sun for their fourth straight road victory.

Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime before taking its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas (5-2). Kayla Thornton grabbed 10 rebounds and Isabelle Harrison had nine points and eight rebounds. Mabrey made three 3-pointers and reached 20 points for the third time this season.

Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

SKY 95, FEVER 90

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Sky beat the Fever.

Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2).

Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it.

Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row.

LYNX 84, LIBERTY 78

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 12 of her 18 points on free throws and the Lynx held off the Liberty.

Powers added nine rebounds and two blocks for Minnesota (2-6). Kayla McBride scored 15 points and made four free throws in the final 15.9 seconds to preserve the victory.

Sylvia Fowles finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Moriah Jefferson scored 12. The Lynx outscored New York 27-13 at the foul line and picked up their first home win in their third try.

Natasha Howard had 23 points to lead the Liberty (1-5).

