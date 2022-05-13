Arike Ogunbowale, Wings rally to beat Mystics 94-86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86 on Friday night.

Ogunbowale took over after Dallas (1-1) fell behind 38-23 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. She hit three straight 3-pointers in a minute second span, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the quarter from there to pull the Wings to 44-41 at halftime.

Gray tied it with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the third period, accounting for 12 points to help the Wings take a 66-55 lead into the fourth. The Mystics (3-1) got no closer than six points in the final quarter.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 20 points, and Ariel Atkins had 19.

FEVER 92, LIBERTY 86, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians added 20 and Indiana beat New York in overtime.

Danielle Robinson scored eight of her 17 points in overtime, breaking a tie with two free throws with 24.9 seconds left. Robinson made her season debut for the Fever (2-2) after returning Sunday from playing overseas.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points for New York (1-2).

ACES 96, DREAM 73

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Wilson also had seven rebounds and five blocks to help Las Vegas improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road.

Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams added 14 points apiece, Jackie Young had 13 and Dearica Hamby finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-1), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

