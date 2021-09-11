9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » Washington Mystics » Wings clinch playoff spot,…

Wings clinch playoff spot, Gray seals victory with block

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Allisha Gray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and a game-sealing block, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 77-76 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Dallas (13-17) sits in seventh, while New York (11-19) trails the Washington Mystics by a half-game for the final playoff spot.

Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points.

Natasha Howard pulled New York within one with 29.4 seconds left and she grabbed a defensive rebound after Arike Ogunbowale missed at the other end. Sabrina Ionescu got Gray in the air on a pump fake, but Gray recovered to block the shot as time expired.

Ogunbowale and Thornton each scored 13 points for Dallas, which trailed by as many as 10 points.

Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Howard had 16 points and 11 rebounds for New York. Ionescu had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up