9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Washington Mystics » Tina Charles moves into…

Tina Charles moves into 2nd place on WNBA rebounding list

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 82-74 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Charles moved past Rebekkah Brunson (3,356) for second place on the WNBA career rebounding list, trailing Sylvia Fowles (3,674).

Washington (11-18) moved into a tie with the New York Liberty for eighth — the final playoff spot. The Mystics go on the road to face Chicago and New York, followed by a home game against Minnesota to close the regular season.

Atlanta (7-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Theresa Plaisance had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Washington. Natasha Cloud added 13 points, six assists and four steals. The Mystics had 20 assists on 29 field goals.

Courtney Williams led the Dream with 23 points. Monique Billings added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes had 13 points, six assists and four steals, and Aari McDonald scored 11 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up