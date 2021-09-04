CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Lynx use 15-0 run to start 4th quarter to down Mystics

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 11:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and Aerial Powers added 20 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-75 on Saturday night.

The Lynx (18-9) have won 13 of 15, including five straight victories to move into a tie for third in the standings with Seattle. Washington (10-17) is tied with the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot.

The Mystics welcomed back Tina Charles, who missed four games with a left gluteal strain. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen with injuries.

Washington trailed by 15 at the half, but rallied within 64-62 before the Lynx scored the last basket of the third quarter. Minnesota then scored the first 15 points of the fourth to take control and lead 81-62 with 6:23 left on Rachel Banham’s 3-pointer. She finished with 13 points and eight assists.

Kayla McBride scored 15 for the Lynx and Sylvia Fowles had 12.

Ariel Atkins scored 25 points for Washington.

