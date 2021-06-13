Storm rout shorthanded Sun in matchup of top teams in WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday.

Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun.

LIBERTY 85, MERCURY 83

PHOENIX (AP) — Betnijah Laney had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Liberty held on to beat the Mercury.

The Liberty (6-4) never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 in the first half. The Mercury (5-6) tied it at 51 and 72 and had a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play.

Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith rebounded Laney’s missed 3-point attempt with six seconds left and tried to take it the length of the court. But, as she crossed the 3-point arc, she lost control of her dribble and the Liberty’s Rebecca Allen scooped it away to secure the win.

Brittney Griner had a season-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mercury. Diggins-Smith added 25 points.

The Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was a late scratch due to an ankle tendonitis.

DREAM 101, MYSTICS 78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 21 points to help the Dream beat the Mystics.

Odyssey Sims added a season-high 20 points for the Dream, who made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 36 of 71 overall from the field.

Atlanta (5-6), which trailed for most of the first half and by 11 early in the second quarter, took a 51-49 lead into the break and pulled away with a 17-3 run after the Mystics tied it at 51 to open the third quarter.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (4-6) with 16 points.

ACES 85, WINGS 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Aces beat the Wings.

Wilson made 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Liz Cambage added 14 points and Kelsey Plum scored 13 for the Aces (8-3), who won their third straight and sixth of their last seven.

Satou Sabally made a pair of free throws with 2:28 left to cut the deficit to 77-75 for the Wings (5-6). Wilson converted a three-point play on the Aces’ next possession and Cambage made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 85-75 with 1:23 left.

Sabally led Dallas with a season-high 24 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.