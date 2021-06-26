CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Ogunbowale scores 30 as Wings beat Mystics 85-74

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 2:59 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 85-74 on Saturday.

Allisha Gray added 14 points and Satou Sabally had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wings (8-8), who have won consecutive games.

The Mystics (7-8) were closing out a three-game road trip over the past five days that took them to Seattle, Los Angeles and now Dallas. Washington is still playing short-handed as the Mystics are missing Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud and Myisha Hines-Allen to injury. They did get back Kiara Leslie on Saturday, who had been in concussion protocol.

The game was tied 5-5 early on before Dallas scored 14 of the next 18 points to take control. Ogunbowale had 11 of those points, including starting and ending the run with 3-pointers.

Dallas led by double digits for most of the game until Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left that got Washington within 81-74.

Ogunbowale hit two free throws 12 seconds later and the Mystics could get no closer.

Tina Charles had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington.

