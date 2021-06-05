CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Washington Mystics » Aces, behind A’ja Wilson,…

Aces, behind A’ja Wilson, hold off Mystics 96-93

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final minute, to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93 on Saturday.

Wilson’s putback with 41 seconds left gave the Aces (7-3) the lead at 92-90. Wilson got a defensive rebound five seconds later and made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Mystics (2-5) scored 13 straight to erase the deficit from Las Vegas’ largest lead, tying it at 90 on Myisha Hines-Allen’s two free throws with a minute left.

Liz Cambage had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 22 points and Riquna Williams added 20 for Las Vegas.

Hines-Allen scored 32 points, Ariel Atkins added 29 points and Tina Charles 16 for Washington. The Mystics scored a season-high 57 points in the first half on 56% shooting.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up