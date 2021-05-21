CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Tina Charles stars against former team, Mystics beat Liberty

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 9:32 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Atkins added five 3-pointers and the Mystics were 16 of 31 from distance.

Shavonte Zellous scored 11 points off the bench and Natasha Cloud had eight assists for Washington (1-2), which scored 23 points off turnovers. Charles also grabbed nine rebounds and Erica McCall had 13.

Atkins made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter to help Washington build a 29-15 lead. Charles had 18 points and seven rebounds in the first half, and Atkins added 17 points for a 52-46 advantage.

Sydney Wiese made a step-back 3-pointer, capping Washington’s 15-5 run to open the third quarter, for a 67-51 lead. The Mystics opened the fourth on a 14-0 run to seal it.

Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points. Kylee Shook scored 11 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 10.

Laney scored 16 of her 18 first-half points in the second quarter.

