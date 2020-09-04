Mystics beat Sky to snap 5-game losing streak

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points and…

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 79-69 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Mitchell had eight assists in the first quarter and 11 by halftime to tie a WNBA record for a half. On Monday, Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA record with 18 assists, and she finished with 11 against the Mystics.

Emma Meesseman scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins had 13 for Washington (5-12), which had lost 12 of its last 13 games. Mitchell made four of the Mystics’ 10 3-pointers.

Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and Vandersloot had 16 points for Chicago (11-8), which clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday when Indiana lost. Allie Quigley was just 4 of 14 from the field for 12 points.

LYNX 88, WINGS 75

Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Minnesota beat Dallas.

Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run – with nine points from Bridget Carleton. The Wings only made one field goal through the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter, and finished with 26 second-half points.

Odyssey Sims scored 16 points and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota (13-5). Carleton and Rachel Banham each had 11 points.

Allisha Gray led Dallas (6-12) with a career-high 26 points. Arike Ogunbowale was just 4 of 15 from the field for 14 points, snapping a string of 28 straight games with at least 15 points. Ogunbowale reached the 1,000-point mark in her 51st game.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.