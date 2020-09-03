Lynx edge Sky sweeping season series from Chicago

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes…

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes left and the Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 86-83 Wednesday on a night Allie Quigley became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer.

Dantas made all five of her 3-point attempts but it was a layup that put Minnesota (12-5) up for good at 80-79. Crystal Dangerfield extended the lead with a three-point play. With 34.4 seconds left, Courtney Vandersloot got Chicago (11-7) within two and the Sky got the ball back with 17.6 left. But Vandersloot lost the ball driving and Odyssey Sims added a free throw with 3.1 left before Vandersloot wasn’t close with a heave.

Quigley finished with 23 points for 2,939 in her Sky career while going over 3,000 in the league play. She passed Sylvia Fowles (2,927), who has been sidelined for the Lynx with a calf injury since mid-August.

STORM 71, MYSTICS 64

Breanna Stewart led league-leading Seattle with 16 points despite a poor shooting night and the Storm welcomed back Sue Bird with a victory over the Mystics.

Stewart, the Storm’s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, was only 4-of-17 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds. Bird, who finished with nine points in 24 minutes, was back in the starting lineup for Seattle after missing the last four games with knee issues that have been bothering her the entire season. She has sat out nine of the Storm’s 17 games.

Seattle (14-3) remains a game ahead of second-place Los Angeles (13-4).

Washington’s leading scorer, Myisha Hines-Howard (15.7 ppg), had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting. Emma Meesseman scored 17 points and Jacki Gemelos and Tianna Hawkins 10 each for the Mystics (4-12).

SPARKS 91, WINGS 83

Candace Parker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sparks over the Wings.

Brittany Sykes added 19 points and Chelsea Gray 16 for the playoff-bound Sparks, who shot 52% overall and 53% (9 of 17) from 3-point range. Los Angeles bounced back from a 96-78 loss to Minnesota on Monday that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

League-leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale finished with 17 points for Dallas — a point short of 1,000 for her career — for her 28th straight game of at least 15 points, the third-longest streak in WNBA history.

Satou Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Allisha Gray also scored 16 points for Wings (6-11), who are clinging to the eighth and final playoff berth.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.