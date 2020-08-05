CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Will nonpublic schools in Montgomery Co. reopen? | Va. rolls out pandemic app | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Wilson, Robinson each score 20, Aces beat Mystics 83-77

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 10:18 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson scored 20 points apiece and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 83-77 on Wednesday night.

Kayla McBride added 14 points, Angel McCoughtry scored 13 — including nine in the fourth quarter — and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Las Vegas (3-2).

Emma Meesseman had season-highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds for Washington. Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points and 10 boards and Leilani Mitchell scored 11 points.

McCoughtry hit a 3-pointer to give Las Vegas the lead for good 30 seconds into the fourth quarter and spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 67-61 when she made a jumper about 90 seconds later. The Aces made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes.

The defending champion Mystics (3-2) have lost back-to-back games after winning three straight to open the season.

